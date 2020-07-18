59,445 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 88,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $62.30 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

