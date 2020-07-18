Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,757 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

