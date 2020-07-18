Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 439,187 Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 439,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

AR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $772.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

