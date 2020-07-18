Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $121.34 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $297.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

