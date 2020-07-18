Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 292,810 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 321.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

