79,374 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,374 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

KGC stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

