Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 18,286 Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Investors by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Federated Investors by 633.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

