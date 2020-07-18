Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 415,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 197,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

