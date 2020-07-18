Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,673,000 after buying an additional 10,724,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,078,000 after buying an additional 1,736,993 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 51.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,143,000 after buying an additional 2,562,800 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,949,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after buying an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

