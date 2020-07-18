Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $24,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 230,783 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

AMCX opened at $24.92 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

