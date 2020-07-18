Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the first quarter worth $58,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

NYSE LEO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.