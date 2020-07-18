Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XTN. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,024.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $67.72.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.