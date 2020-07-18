Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Line by 421.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Line by 234.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Line by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Line by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

LN stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.73. Line Corp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

