Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.02% of Montage Resources worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of NYSE:MR opened at $3.70 on Friday. Montage Resources Corp has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montage Resources Corp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

