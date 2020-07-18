Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $9,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $3,108,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 79,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Homology Medicines Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.04.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIXX. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

