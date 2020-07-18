Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.