Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $861,000 Stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of RMR Group worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $29.75 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $912.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. Analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMR. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

