Morgan Stanley Buys 13,808 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $42,091.00. Insiders acquired 105,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,499 over the last 90 days.

RGT stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

