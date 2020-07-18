Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

