Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.95.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

