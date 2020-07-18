Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

