Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.