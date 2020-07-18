Sonoco Products’ (SON) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE SON opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 117,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

