NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NBSE opened at $7.88 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric I. Richman purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,358 shares of company stock worth $172,746 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

