Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Apache (NYSE:APA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

APA stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank raised its position in Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

