Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Hold

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

VBLT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.