Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $674.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $411,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.