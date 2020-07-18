ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to drive top-line growth. Paramount’s strong movie slate for the second half of the year is a key catalyst. The company boasts of a solid portfolio of streaming services and the addition of Pluto TV is another key catalyst. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, sluggishness in advertising demand and lowered budgets due to the coronavirus outbreak are headwinds. It also faces significant competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Shares have underperformed year to date.”

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $4,910,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $8,632,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

