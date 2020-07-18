Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,510,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

