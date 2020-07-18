Sidoti Begins Coverage on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

Equities research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $765.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 18,745 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $377,899.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,494.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $892,423. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

