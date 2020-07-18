Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.04.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.96. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $7,453,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.