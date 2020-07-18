Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

ACOR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

ACOR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hellofresh
Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hellofresh
Hiscox Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Hiscox Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Sonic Healthcare
Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Sonic Healthcare
Sonoco Products’ “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp
Sonoco Products’ “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp
NeuBase Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
NeuBase Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report