Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

ACOR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

ACOR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

