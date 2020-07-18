Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $748,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $852,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,656 shares of company stock valued at $27,591,811 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

