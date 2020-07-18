Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,330,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

