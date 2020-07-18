Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

