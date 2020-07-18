Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to “Buy”

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AQUA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,424 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

