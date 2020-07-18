Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

