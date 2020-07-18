Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Curis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 302,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

