Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Avrobio stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Avrobio will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avrobio by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 46.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,009,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

