The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

