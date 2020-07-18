Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.96.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 57.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,258,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.