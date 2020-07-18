Logitech International’s (LOGI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,009,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446,612 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

