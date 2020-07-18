Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

BKI stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

