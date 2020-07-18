Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc
42,543 Shares in Compugen Ltd. Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
42,543 Shares in Compugen Ltd. Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
38,714 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
38,714 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report