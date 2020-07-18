Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

