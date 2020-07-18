Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc
42,543 Shares in Compugen Ltd. Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
42,543 Shares in Compugen Ltd. Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
38,714 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
38,714 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report