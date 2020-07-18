Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

