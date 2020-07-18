BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $484.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

