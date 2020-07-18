BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after buying an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $36,259,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.