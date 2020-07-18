BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after buying an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $36,259,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
