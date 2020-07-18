Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $277.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

