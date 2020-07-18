Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 312.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HP. CSFB reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.