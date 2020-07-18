1,000 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Insmed by 107.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insmed stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

